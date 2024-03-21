The Chicago Bears hold the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they are widely expected to use that pick on USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams has all the makings of a franchise quarterback, and it would be foolish for Chicago's front office to pass up on a player who could end up being a generational talent.
The Bears have historically struggled to develop young quarterbacks. In recent memory, they struck out with Mitch Trubisky and axed the Justin Fields experiment, trading the former Ohio State star to the Pittsburgh Steelers in anticipation of drafting Williams with the first overall pick.
There are several talented quarterbacks in this draft class, but Williams is clearly the best of the bunch. There's a lot of hype surrounding the Trojans star passer, but it looks like it could be justified. Let's see why that's the case, and why Williams is easily the best quarterback prospect the NFL has seen since Patrick Mahomes.
Caleb Williams has elite arm strength
In this year's draft class, the player with the strongest arm is either Williams or UNC's Drake Maye. Maye showed off his breathtaking arm strength recently when he posted a video of him launching an 83-yard rocket that hit the uprights on the opposite end of the field. While that alone doesn't win football games, it highlights the impressive traits he has in his game as well.
Williams hasn't posted a video like Maye has, but he doesn't necessarily need to. He has shown his impressive throwing ability repeatedly throughout his college career, with multiple passes traveling 60 yards or more through the air. He has easy plus arm strength, and has proven it can translate to in-game performance.
Caleb Williams' off-platform throwing ability is generational
The USC star really separates himself from Maye when it comes to improvising after a play breaks down and completing off-platform throws from a variety of arm angles. These are the types of plays that helped Mahomes become such a dangerous player for the Kansas City Chiefs, and they are also the exciting types of plays that are shown repeatedly on ESPN's highlight reels.
Defensive coordinators and players typically only have to worry about covering part of the field on any given play. This is particularly true if a quarterback rolls out to one side of the field or is looking and turning his body in a specific direction. Players such as Mahomes and Williams defy that principle because of their ability to throw the ball accurately from several different arm angles, from over the top to sidearm and everything in between.
Caleb Williams has pinpoint accuracy
All of the arm strength in the world doesn't matter if the quarterback doesn’t know where the ball is going when he throws it. Luckily for whoever picks the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, not only does he have immense arm strength, but he also has pinpoint accuracy to throw the ball exactly where he wants it to go. There have been plenty of moments throughout Williams’ college career where he has put a ball where only his receiver could get it.
It doesn't matter if it’s layering a pass in a tight window between two defenders, or throwing the ball towards the sideline so that his receiver can drag his toes to stay in bounds and reach out to make the catch. When it comes to ball placement, Williams is in a league of his own among this year's draft-eligible candidates.
Caleb Williams has the athleticism to extend plays
One area where Williams even has Mahomes beat is athleticism. He's a magician when it comes to escaping the pocket, with an ability to get out of even the most precarious situations.
This makes the USC prospect an asset even for teams without a great offensive line, because he will be able to cover up some of their deficiencies. This isn't to say that a front office can ignore the line completely and just allow players to rush the quarterback unimpeded. But, if there is a weak spot along the line, Williams will be able to recognize it, and his ability to dodge defenders will mitigate the damage.
Caleb Williams has the poise of a veteran
Williams is calm and collected in the pocket and he consistently makes excellent decisions with the football. He knows when to stay under center and let the play develop, and when to bail out and make something happen himself. He also shows incredible poise in the face of defensive pressure. The former USC star frequently shows the willingness and toughness to hang in the pocket with a defender barreling down on him and make an accurate throw as he is being hit.
It takes a combination of skill and resilience to pull this off, and it's a trait that all of the best quarterbacks share.
Pro Comparison
The best comparison for Williams also happens to be the player he most resembles on the field: Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. From the throwing power to the accuracy to the mobility and creativeness, Williams closely resembles what Mahomes looked like when he was entering the league.
Draft grade: 96/100, A
Best NFL Fits
The best fit for Williams is coincidentally also the team most likely to draft him. The Bears hold the number one overall pick in this year's draft, and there is no way that general manager Ryan Poles should pass on the opportunity to bring Williams to the Windy City.
The Bears now have a pair of elite wide receivers in D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, and an offensive line that is on the rise, despite the fact they still need a couple more pieces. Williams will bring out the best in Moore and Allen, he’ll elevate the play of the other pass catchers, and his elusiveness and improvisation skills will cover up some of the weaknesses along Chicago's o-line, making him a perfect fit for the team that will almost surely end up with him.