The Chicago Bears put the rest of the NFC North on notice with their impressive draft haul on Thursday as they took arguably the top quarterback in the draft and one of the top receivers. Caleb Williams of USC football and Rome Odunze of Washington football terrorized Pac-12 defenses for years and now they're about to team up in the Windy City.
Caleb Williams surprisingly broke a record with Caitlin Clark's name attached to it during the draft day as detailed in a recent article. The top pro comparisons for Caleb Williams were also revealed.
On Saturday, Odunze dropped a heartfelt take on teaming up with the former Heisman winner on press row.
Bears' Odunze Waxes Poetic on Williams Team-Up
Odunze said that he is “super excited” to play with Williams, adding that he had a feeling that the forthcoming team-up was something that might come to fruition. Odunze was on the same flight as Williams and said he was “getting some Z's” at the time so he did not discuss the possibility of playing with the former USC football star. The Washington football alum Odunze's team had an undefeated regular season, later beating Texas football in the College Football Playoff before losing to number ten overall pick JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines.
He also said that it was “awesome” to hear his teammate Michael Penix Jr.'s name called just prior to his own name, as Penix Jr. was surprisingly taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the number eight overall pick (even though the Falcons already signed Kirk Cousins).
"I knew this was one of the possibilities and it has come to fruition, I'm super excited."@ChicagoBears WR @RomeOdunze on teaming up with Caleb Williams and how he's happy for his former teammate Michael Penix Jr.
Bears Pick Odunze's Stellar Washington Football Season
Odunze is not shy on confidence after a monstrous 2023-2024 season in the Pac-12. He called himself the ‘best receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft' in an ESPN interview despite the presence of Marvin Harrison Jr., the guy most fans and GMs seemed to believe was number one all along.
Odunze could become the Bears' all-time leading receiver by the time his career in Chi-Town is over with, if he continues his torrid pace at the next level.
Last season, Odunze piled up outrageously good, historic receiving numbers in the Pac-12 with Washington football for Coach Kalen DeBoer's team. He had 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns while also carrying the football on the ground twice for 37 yarrds.
The Washington football receiver became one of the stars of the draft and is now looking to turn over a new leaf with Williams in Chicago.
Odunze and the Huskies fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the national title but Penix Jr. and Odunze showed what a top notch QB-WR duo could do in winning the Pac-12 with relative ease. Now, the real work begins as Williams and the Bears must contend with a surging Detroit Lions team that won the NFC North and a Packers team led by Jordan Love that is one of the fastest risers in the entire NFL.