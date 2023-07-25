Reports surfaced out of Chicago Bears training camp that Chase Claypool would be on the PUP list to start the summer programming. However, Bears GM Ryan Poles is now clarifying that Claypool will be on the practice field, reports 247 Sports' Zack Pearson.

“Ryan Poles confirms that Chase Claypool is ‘good to go' for practice tomorrow.”

Bears fans were surprised to hear that Chase Claypool would be on the PUP list to start training camp, and rightfully so. There were no reports over the summer that Claypool wouldn't be ready, although Poles is now making it clear that it was all just a misunderstanding and the Bears wideout will be out there.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is definitely a good thing for the Bears that Claypool will not be missing any time during training camp after he struggled for Chicago last year. After being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the trade deadline, Claypool never truly got acclimated into the offense and spent most of the year relegated to the bench.

This projects to be an entirely new season for Claypool and the Bears offense in general. Claypool is joined by DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney in a now formidable wide receiver room hoping to propel Justin Fields to new heights this season. If Claypool can help make the Bears a serious offense, there is no doubt that Chicago fans will fall in love with him.

As Bears training camp gets going, Chase Claypool is all set and ready to go. It is now time for Claypool to prove that Ryan Poles made a good move by trading for him at the deadline last year.