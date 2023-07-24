Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday, but they have quickly taken him off of the list a day later, making him eligible to participate in practice with the Bears when training camp starts on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It is a big deal for Chase Claypool to be ready to go for the start of training camp practices. Bears general manager Ryan Poles invested a lot in him by trading a second-round pick to acquire him from the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Claypool has not developed chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields as of yet, but the hope is that will happen in his first full season with the team.

If Claypool plays up to expectations, the Bears will have a strong wide receiver room for Justin Fields in 2023, which is something that has been a big goal for Ryan Poles.

Claypool along with Darnell Mooney and DJ Moore has the potential to be a strong trio. Darnell Mooney is returning, and has proved to be a solid weapon in the past. DJ Moore was acquired from the Carolina Panthers in the trade that moved the Bears out of the No. 1 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It will be intriguing to see how the Bears fare this year. It is a big year for Fields, as he looks to prove himself as a passer in addition to his strong running ability. He hopefully now has the weapons that will help him go out and do that.