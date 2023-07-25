Chase Claypool just had a cup of coffee on the Chicago Bears' physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Less than 24 hours after the Bears placed the wide receiver on the said list, they activated Claypool off of it Tuesday just ahead of the start of the team's training camp this Wednesday, thus sparking wild reactions from fans on Twitter.

“We did it, Bears fans — we survived the long & harsh days where Chase Claypool was on the PUP list,” tweeted Robert Schmitz upon learning of the wideout's short PUP stint.

Bleacher Nation Bears took advantage of the very topical Oppenheimer vs. Barbie theatrical showdown to show their true feelings about the Claypool situation.

Chase Claypool is… On PUP Off PUP pic.twitter.com/4ALms0esBt — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) July 24, 2023

Claypool has a lot to prove to Bears and NFL fans in general in the coming season. He had a solid start to his pro career in 2020 when he posted 873 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 62 catches and 109 targets across 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The following year, he recorded 860 yards and two touchdowns on 59 receptions and 105 targets. He hasn't been as effective since downfield, even after he was traded by the Steelers to the Bears in 2022 for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft which turned out to be Joey Porter Jr.

Still, the hope is alive that Chase Claypool will finally break out this season for the Bears, who have him as one of their top weapons in the passing attack.

Claypool has to show up in 2023 if he is to score a significant contract next. He is due to become an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2023 campaign.

More reactions:

Chase Claypool’s time on the PUP list pic.twitter.com/nm4ggxq3Io — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) July 24, 2023

Annnnnnnnnd just like that, Chase Claypool is off the PUP list pic.twitter.com/dni19cwtc4 — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) July 24, 2023