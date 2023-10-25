The Chicago Bears are looking to put a winning streak together when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. However, things got much harder for the Bears after their latest injury update.

Neither Darnell Wright or Jaquan Brisker practiced on Wednesday, via Dan Weiderer of the Chicago Tribune. Wright is dealing with a shoulder injury while Brisker was listed on the injury report with an illness.

Wright's injury seems a bit more serious on the surface. While Brisker's illness can be worse than anticipated, there's also a chance he returns to practice in short order after some rest. Wright on the other hand could be dealing with a massive shoulder injury. Playing offensive tackle, a shoulder injury would be crucial. If either Wright or Brisker were forced to miss Week 8's game, it would be devastating for the Bears.

After trading down from No. 1 to No. 9 in the 2023 NFL Draft, Chicago selected Wright. He has started all seven games for the team thus far, earning a 65 grade from Pro Football Focus. While offensive line hasn't necessarily been the Bears' strong suit, Wright is one of the unit's best building blocks.

Chicago's defense ranks 18th in the NFL in defense, allowing 339.4 yards per game. Their pass defense however ranks 29th in the league, allowing 257.1 YPG. Without Brisker on the field, things get much worse for the Bears.

Both Darnell Wright and Jaquan Brisker still have a few more opportunities to return to practice. However, time is running out. The Bears would be in a sticky situation should they have to beat the Chargers without Wright, Brisker or both.