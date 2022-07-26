Bears make another major addition to OL to bolster protection for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears continue to bolster their offensive line ahead of the 2022 season. Just a day after signing guard Michael Schofield, the Bears have now come to an agreement with OL Riley Reiff, a 10-year veteran.

Via Larry Mayer:

Poles announces #Bears have signed rookie second-round pick Jaquan Brisker and veteran free-agent tackle Riley Reiff, who has played 10 NFL seasons with Lions, Vikings and Bengals. Another upgrade to O-line. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) July 26, 2022

Reiff has played for the Lions, Bengals, and Chargers. He brings important experience to the O-Line, who struggled immensely to protect Justin Fields in 2021. To put it into perspective, the Bears rookie quarterback was sacked 36 times in just 12 games. Yeah, pretty bad.

Chicago does expect Fields to take a big step in Year 2 and with some intriguing offensive weapons around him in Darnell Mooney, David Montgomery, and Cole Kmet, he could make some noise. But, bringing in as many Fields protectors as possible was seen as a focus ahead of the season to create lots of competition in training camp.

There aren’t a lot of expectations for the Bears this season but with Schofield and Reiff now on the frontline, they may just give Fields enough protection to do some damage with his wideouts. Well, that’s the hope.

A new head coach in Matt Eberflus and some new players will definitely give Bears fans a sense of optimism. Frankly, it can’t get much worse than last year when Fields practically had zero time in the pocket. Certainly, some reason to be feeling positive now with a pair of OL signings.