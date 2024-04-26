Hailey Van Lith has made her transfer plans official, she's headed to TCU. Lith posted a video on her sporting a TCU jersey on her social media accounts Friday afternoon with the caption, “the pen has officially hit the paper” with a frog emoji at the end.
the pen has officially hit the paper 🐸 pic.twitter.com/LeYSLH3uqX
— HVL (@haileyvanlith) April 26, 2024
Her commitment announcement comes as rumors swirled that she was headed to TCU as early as April 18th, per a report by the New York Post, but she dispelled the rumors.
“I did take a visit to TCU and am very interested in them, but I took visits to other schools and was very interested in them, too,” she said in a quote obtained by the New York Post on Tuesday. “I haven’t made an official commitment, but I’m very close. The ink has not touched the paper for any school.”
After averaging 19.7 points per game for Louisville in the 2022-23 season, she concluded this season with an average of 11.6 points per game. Lith was consistently assigned the role of point guard for the Tigers, a position she struggled to excel in, hindering continuous success.
Her performance in the NCAA Tournament was subpar, with an average of 6.8 points and 3.0 assists across the four March Madness games. In the highly anticipated National Championship Rematch against Iowa, Lith faced challenges, particularly in defending Caitlin Clark, who scored 41 points and made nine 3-pointers.
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey commented on Lith's transfer portal decision in early April in comments obtained by NOLA.com.
“Her aspirations were to get drafted this year,” Mulkey said, “and she realized, ‘I need another year, and I need to go back to a place where I can relax and get back to my normal position…And what do you do? You hug her, and you wish her well.”
“She had to embrace a change in her mindset of not shooting it 20-30 times a game,” Mulkey added, “but finding who's open and getting them the ball. And sometimes it was hard because she would be pressured, and she'd be pounding the heck out of that ball.”
Before choosing TCU, Van Lith visited Mississippi State University on April 16. Van Lith had collaborated closely with former Louisville assistant Sam Purcell, who currently serves as the women's head basketball coach at Mississippi State in his third season.
Lith's transfer to TCU could bode well for her, as she'll be able to shift back to her natural position of shooting guard. The Hornfrogs also get a skilled two-guard after Haley Cavinder decided to commit to Miami to play with her sister Hannah Cavinder. TCU finished the year with an impressive 21-12 overall record but struggled in the Big 12, finishing their conference slate 6-12.
Lith is sure to help the team next season as she looks to improve upon her WNBA Draft stock and showcase the skill that she portrayed at Louisville.