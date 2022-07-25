Bears sign hometown product to help Justin Fields

It’s unclear how the season will pan out for the Chicago Bears as there is still plenty of work to be done to improve the roster. Regardless, the front office has acquired multiple new players in an attempt to set up a foundation to build upon. In their latest signing, Chicago has found some more help for Justin Fields.

According to Kevin Fishbain, the Bears have reached a deal with Chicago native Michael Schofield. The veteran guard has plenty of experience under his belt, as he started 12 games with the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 season. Now, he sets his sights on improving the offensive line in Chicago.

The Bears are signing veteran guard and Orland Park native Michael Schofield, per source. He played in 15 games with 12 starts last season for the Chargers. Kendall Coyne Schofield’s husband, Michael has been in the league since 2015. Immediate help for the Bears up front. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 25, 2022

Schofield should have a chance to win a starting job, as the Bears need help on the offensive line. At the very least, Chicago will have better competition throughout training camp which will result in the best possible group to protect Justin Fields. Anything that favors the young quarterback is a good thing.

It’ll be interesting to see how this season plays out for Chicago. Many have the Bears pegged as one of the worst teams in the league. However, Justin Fields is expected to take the next step in development. Additionally, Darnell Mooney, David Montgomery, and Cole Kmet form an intriguing offense for Fields to work with.

If the young stars can develop their game and produce more consistently, then the Bears could be much better than anticipated. With Michael Schofield joining the roster, Chicago might have enough talent to work with in the trenches moving forward.