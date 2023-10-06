DJ Moore is justifying the Chicago Bears' decision to fight tooth and nail for his inclusion in the blockbuster trade involving the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He's been more than dependable for the Bears, especially in Weeks 2 and 4, but he took it to another level during Chicago's rousing Week 5 victory over the Washington Commanders. Fueled by a 230-yard, eight-catch, three-touchdown performance from Moore, the Bears notched their first win of the season in style, demolishing the Commanders, 40-20.

Simply put, that was a performance of a player brimming with confidence. But there's always something more than meets the eye, especially in professional sports. Despite putting up a historic performance that most wide receivers can only dream of, the 26-year old Bears wideout revealed that he didn't exactly wake up on the best of notes — which actually meant his intuition was telling him that something grand was about to happen.

“No, this morning I was nervous. Out of this world nervous, so I guess that was my body telling me we were about to go off. I look forward to having some more nervous days before games,” Moore said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

There's just something about nervousness (pre-game, of course) that typically bodes well for players at the top of their games. This comparison may seem far-fetched given the context, but Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell used to be so nervous as well entering the games, even puking just to let out all his emotions. So for the Bears wideout, this isn't a sign of weakness. But rather, it's a sign that DJ Moore is raring to go, hyped up to do some damage, especially given how well he capitalizes on Justin Fields' passes.

And Moore surely did some damage. In fact, he became the first Bears player with 200 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage in game since Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1979 — an incredible feat to say the least. So even though the Bears are 1-4, things are definitely looking up, and they're looking like grand winners of the offseason trade involving the first overall pick.