There was much anticipation for what the Chicago Bears would do with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Would they take another quarterback, signaling a bit of distrust towards incumbent QB1 Justin Fields? Or do they swing for the fences and perhaps take Jalen Carter to lead their defense for the foreseeable future? But the Bears decided to trade down and got wide receiver DJ Moore from the Carolina Panthers in the process — which was perhaps the best decision they could have made given the circumstances.

Moore has been such a godsend for the Bears offense, and it culminated in such a head-turning performance in their 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. He tallied 230 yards on 8 catches and took the ball to the end zone three times, making Fields look like a million bucks in the process.

In fact, the statistics show that the Bears may want to run their offense through that connection more often. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Justin Fields has a 72.7 percent success rate (8-11) for 137 yards and three TDs to DJ Moore on tight-window throws, which just goes to show how much the connection of those two has paid off big time for the Bears.

Simply put, the Bears may not have planned for Moore and Fields to have this much synergy early on in their partnership, but they will be glad to have pulled off a trade that links two players with such natural chemistry — perhaps for the long haul. If the Bears continue to add more weapons that frees up Moore — especially with opposing defenses now gearing up to stop the 26-year old wideout from running wild — it's not hard to see Chicago having carte blanche on that end of the field in the near future.

At the very least, the Bears should be hunting for another passing target that unlocks more of this Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection, and they should be looking to acquire upgrades to their offensive line as well to give Fields more room to work. But now, they have a two-man foundation of a workable, if not a top-tier offense, which will be a sight for sore Bears fans eyes.