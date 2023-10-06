It was hard yet to determine whether or not the Chicago Bears would come out as the huge winners of the trade that sent the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. But for now, it appears like the Bears are running away with highway robbery, especially in the aftermath of DJ Moore's head-turning performance in a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

The Bears front office fought tooth and nail for Moore's inclusion in the blockbuster trade, and it looks like it will pay off big time. It sure did for the Bears tonight. Moore was able to tally 230 yards on just eight catches for an astounding 28.8 yards per reception, with Justin Fields feeding him three times for a touchdown. It was such an electric performance from the 26-year old wideout that, unsurprisingly, ranks among the best in league history.

In fact, according to OptaSTATS, the Bears' talented wide receiver is the first player in NFL history to tally at least eight catches, average 28 or more yards per catch, and catch at least three touchdown passes in a single game — just an overall dominant effort for someone who's appearing to be the main return in their offseason first overall pick trade haul.

This performance from DJ Moore may seem like it came out of nowhere; he's been solid in the past, but these are simply marvelous numbers that even the best wideouts in NFL history will have difficulties replicating. But there have been hints over the past few weeks that Moore was beginning to blossom into one of the most dangerous downfield threats in the league.

Against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, Moore notched 131 yards on eight catches, while in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he caught six passes for 104 yards. The Bears haven't gone to him all that often given how much defensive attention he attracts, but when they do, they've been rewarded immensely, paying off big time for them in their rout of the Commanders.

And with Moore on a team-friendly contract for the next few seasons, the Bears should be banking on a fruitful partnership between him and Justin Fields to carry the team out of the NFC basement.