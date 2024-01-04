The Chicago star had an immediate reaction.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore clearly expected to be named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

After the NFL announced the annual honors, the Bears star took to social media to send a message:

It looks like Moore is expecting to take out his frustrations on the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

Moore will be looking for Bears quarterback Justin Fields to connect with him on the field. Moore recently made comments saying that he still believes in Fields and doesn't want to see a change at quarterback via the draft:

“I said it before, I’m going to keep saying it. Today, the Houdini act should’ve put the nail in,” Moore said after a runaway 37-17 win versus the visiting Atlanta Falcons on New Year's Eve. I want him to be the quarterback. I said what I said. Now it’s on the higher-ups. It’s up to them.”

Fields threw for 268 passing yards including a touchdown pass to Moore on the Bears' first drive of the game, while also rushing for 45 yards and a score. It is Chicago's fourth victory in its last five games, with the only loss coming to the Cleveland Browns on a late field goal.

Fields' connection with Moore, in particular, has been on full display this season. The 26-year-old wideout is putting the finishing touches on a career year that consists of 92 receptions, 1,300 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. It is no wonder why he is such a firm advocate for Fields to be the long-term starting QB.

In the meantime, Moore will be focused on earning that Pro Bowl nod next season.