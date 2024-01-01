DJ Moore believes Justin Fields deserves to be Bears' long-term QB

On Sunday, Chicago Bears fans made their feelings about quarterback Justin Fields perfectly known. Wide receiver DJ Moore is in full agreement with them, as the organization decides what to do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I said it before, I’m going to keep saying it. Today, the Houdini act should’ve put the nail in,” Moore said after a runaway 37-17 win versus the visiting Atlanta Falcons on New Year's Eve, according to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain. “I want him to be the quarterback. I said what I said. Now it’s on the higher-ups. It’s up to them.”

Fields threw for 268 passing yards and a touchdown to Moore on the Bears' first drive of the game, while also rushing for 45 yards and a score. It is Chicago's fourth victory in its last five games, with the only loss coming to the Cleveland Browns on a late field goal.

It isn't always pretty, but Fields is finding ways to produce in a sub-optimal situation. His connection with Moore, in particular, has been on full display this season. The 26-year-old wideout is putting the finishing touches on a career year that consists of 92 receptions, 1,300 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. It is no wonder why he is such a firm advocate for Fields to be the long-term starting QB.

Bears facing a quarterback dilemma amid Justin Fields' surge

Chicago officially has the No. 1 pick, which leaves ownership and general manager Ryan Poles with plenty to consider. The “we want Fields” chants that filled Soldier Field on Sunday could also make management take pause. Still, passing on former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams could be difficult to do.

Justin Fields' overall passing numbers leave a lot to be desired, but some believe they will inevitably improve if the Bears strengthen their offensive line and add another receiver to pair alongside DJ Moore. This impending quarterback decision could determine the future of the franchise.

In other words, Poles and the Bears have a lot of thinking to do in the coming months. But first, Fields looks to prove himself one more time this season, when Chicago tries to spoil the Green Bay Packers' playoff hopes in Week 18.