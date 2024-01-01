The Chicago Bears have a big decision to make with Justin Fields this offseason, and here's why they should go in a new direction.

The Chicago Bears will head into the 2024 offseason facing an interesting dilemma. The Bears have the first overall pick and will have their choice of quarterback with several potential franchise quarterback-caliber options to choose from.

They also have a young quarterback who was drafted in the first round in Justin Fields, who has shown elite flashes along with frequent inconsistency throughout three seasons in the league. Fields has the backing of his teammates and has overseen a strong close to the 2023 season, with fans even chanting for him after the dominant Week 17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Chicago has several holes across the roster. By trading Fields, they could secure additional draft capital to acquire one of the top QB options while also addressing these holes. However, keeping Fields would avert the need to draft a quarterback, allowing the Bears to use premium draft capital to address those spots on the roster.

The lack of quality and depth across the roster also begs a question regarding Fields: How harshly can you judge a quarterback when he has been placed in a situation that is far from ideal for his success?

However, by drafting a new quarterback without addressing those problems first, are you just putting that quarterback in a similarly impossible situation?

There is also the financial factor to consider. Fields is due for his second contract soon, and even with his lack of consistent production, he will likely demand significant, if not premium, financial resources to sign a long-term contract.

Drafting a rookie quarterback would reset the clock and allow the Bears to build out the rest of their roster while they have a potential franchise quarterback on a rookie deal.

There is clearly a lot for the Bears to consider when making a decision that would alter the course of their franchise for the next decade. Let's take a closer look.

Justin Fields’ career with the Bears

Fields’ career to date with the Bears has been a roller coaster, and that is putting it lightly. He has had moments where he has looked every bit the part of a franchise quarterback, and he has had other moments where he has looked like he doesn’t belong in the league. The Bears have done some things to help Fields, such as trading for standout wide receiver DJ Moore. Unfortunately for Bears fans and for Fields, it has been far from enough.

The Bears are a team that is generally barren of talent on the offensive side of the ball aside from Moore, and Luke Getsy's play calling is confusing at times. That is putting it nicely.

Prior to acquiring Moore, the Bears' biggest move to help Fields was to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers malcontent Chase Claypool. Needless to say, the Claypool trade will go down as one of the most lopsided in franchise history, and the deal does not favor the Bears.

Chicago has since cut ties with Claypool and he has struggled in Miami, while the Steelers drafted standout rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the second-round pick they acquired in the Claypool deal.

Fields as a runner

Justin Fields is an elite runner who can make an immediate impact in this department for any team. It also makes him useful even for a team that doesn’t have a dominant offensive line, because Fields can avoid pressure and create on his own.

Being a good runner helps to raise Fields’ floor, because it is something that he will always be able to rely on until injuries and age eventually slow him down.

As Fields improves his passing (more on this later), he will be even more destructive on the ground because opposing defenses will have to play more balanced and not overcommit to stopping the run.

Fields has improved somewhat in terms of avoiding big hits, and he can continue to improve in this department. This would increase his longevity.

Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is an example of a quarterback who likes to run but has learned how to protect himself from constantly taking big hits.

Fields as a passer

Fields is a talented but inconsistent passer. He has shown off a pretty deep ball and has also demonstrated the ability to fit throws into tight windows and put zip on the ball when necessary.

However, it’s not all positive for Fields when it comes to passing the ball. He is extremely inconsistent, missing easy throws just as often as he completes difficult throws.

Processing and making correct reads is arguably Fields’ biggest issue at the NFL level, and this often goes hand-in-hand with his tendency to hesitate before making tight throws. This hesitation often costs Fields and his team. He also often passes up “layup” throws and ends up putting himself in an unnecessarily difficult situation.

The Bears may be able to obtain a second-round pick for Fields

The Bears will almost certainly be able to get a third-round pick for Fields. It is likely they could convince a team to part with a second-round pick if that team is desperate enough for a quarterback and believes that Fields can be their franchise guy.

This draft pick could immensely help the Bears rebuild their roster. A second-round pick could easily translate into an impactful defensive player or a quality offensive lineman to protect their new quarterback.

Draft versatility

The Bears have plenty of directions they can go in. They need help at receiver, offensive line and the defensive front. Assuming they don’t use the first overall pick from the Carolina Panthers on Marvin Harrison Jr. and draft a quarterback like Caleb Williams, realistic options with their own pick could include Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers at receiver, Jared Verse at defensive end or Olu Fashanu at offensive tackle.

By trading Fields for a second-round pick, the Bears could completely revamp their offense. They could draft their QB of the future with their first pick, draft an elite receiver with their second first-round pick, and then draft an offensive lineman with their second-round pick.

They could even package this pick to trade back up into the back half of the first round for someone like JC Latham or Amarius Mims.

Bears’ upside is capped with Fields

This is not so much an indictment of Justin Fields as it is an indictment of how the Bears have handled the quarterback situation in recent years. Poorly constructed rosters and even worse play calling have forced Fields into unfavorable situations and some bad habits.

He often looks to run and will prioritize gaining yards with his legs as opposed to getting yards through the air.

It wasn’t always this way with Fields. At Ohio State, one of his greatest strengths was his ability to be a pass-first quarterback who could also tear a defense apart on the ground. This made Fields an incredible asset and stretched defenses past their breaking points. This isn’t too different from how Steph Curry’s elite three-point shooting from unfathomable ranges forces opposing defenses to guard more court space than can be reasonably expected.

The verdict

It is best for both Justin Fields and the Bears if they go their separate ways at the end of this season. Fields has the tools to be an above-average quarterback, possibly even an elite one. However, he has undeniably developed bad habits in Chicago, and it will require a new city, a new coach, a new playbook and a new culture to help Fields rediscover the player he was at Ohio State.

Similarly, it is in the best interest of the Bears organization to move on, get a fresh start on a talented QB out of college, and restart the financial clock on a new rookie deal to build a competent roster around that quarterback.

A trade would give Fields the opportunity to reestablish himself with a new organization, giving the player a fair chance to succeed in the NFL. It would also bring back assets to the Bears to accelerate their rebuild while extending their financial timeline.

A fresh start is best for both sides, and that is why the Chicago Bears should trade Justin Fields and draft a new quarterback this offseason.