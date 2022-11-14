Published November 14, 2022

The Chicago Bears are coming off a heartbreaking 31-30 home loss to the Detroit Lions. They were already tasting success when they entered the fourth quarter of the contest with a 14-point lead. Chicago also appeared to have further inched closer to sealing the deal when Chicago rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn disrupted a play with an interception early in the final period of the game — except that he did not, as it was later overturned upon review due of a penalty on teammate and Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Had that interception stood and was not overruled, the Lions likely wouldn’t be able to stage a successful comeback. Following the contest, Bears safety Eddie Jackson couldn’t help himself from calling out what he felt was a poor job by the officials in calling the game.

Via Chris Emma of 670 The Score:

“We already know how the calls go,” Bears safety Eddie Jackson said. “We can’t do nothing about that. We got to stay disciplined and do our job. I feel like some of the calls were kind of BS. But in the end, we got to leave no doubt. We got to come in, do what we have to do, put ourselves in those types of situations, especially with a 14-point lead.”

The loss to the Lions wasted another spectacular effort from Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who churned out 167 passing yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-20 completions and rushed for 147 yards and two scores on 13 carries.

In any case, it’s back to the drawing board for the Bears, who have a chance to rebound in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.