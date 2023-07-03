The Chicago street race on Sunday during the 2023 Grant Park 220 got everyone's attention in Windy City, with even Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields serving as the Grand Marshall. However, Fields didn't do such a fine job at hyping up the race. Let's just say he was not Bruce Buffer out there when he gave the command for the drivers to “start their engines.”

Justin Fields gives the command to start engines for #NASCAR's first street course race in Chicago! 🏁 Watch on @NBC and @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/cwrYFzNKTz — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 2, 2023

Twitter was not going to let Justin Fields get away with such an unenthusiastic call for a highly anticipated NASCAR Cup race, which was also the first in Chicago.

“Let’s hope Justin Fields plays quarterback this year better than he gives the “Drivers start your engines” command. #NASCAR #Bears,” tweeted Matthew Selz.

“That was as week as his game!” another commenter said.

Another one said: “Super lame and I love Justin fields. But show some energy and enthusiasm!”

Justin Fields can't please everybody, and honestly, he could have shown some more energy on the stage.

Nevertheless, the Chicago street race was electric and it had a crazy result, with Shane van Gisbergen winning the event in his just first-ever NASCAR start. Justin Haley and Chase Elliott finished second and third, respectively.

Justin Fields and the Bears will start revving their engines, so to speak, in September when Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season rolls around. The Bears finished last in the NFC North division with a 3-14 record to miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. Fields, in his second year as a pro, passed for a total of 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.