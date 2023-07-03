The first ever Grant Park 220 Chicago street race took place on Sunday, and Supercars legend Shane van Gisbergen took the victory in his NASCAR debut.

Shane van Gisbergen's win shocks the NASCAR world. He overtook many in the last stint of the race to get the lead. He had newer tires than the front of the field, but he was driving about a second a lap faster. He overtook experienced drivers like Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott on his way to the lead. The New Zealander overtook Justin Haley after the second to last restart of the race. Elliott and Justin Haley were desperate for a win to make the NASCAR playoffs. Here is a clip of the final lap.

THE RINGER GETS IT DONE. Retweet to congratulate Shane van Gisbergen on his #NASCARChicago Cup Series win! pic.twitter.com/YXXAgaehDg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 3, 2023

As expected, NASCAR fans were going wild after Shane van Gisbergen's win. Let's get to those reactions.

“What a moment for NASCAR. Shane van Gisbergen winning the Cup Series' first street course race in its history. It can't be understated… This is an incredible situation. Quite frankly, this was a massive success. NASCAR won the weekend and that's amazing for everyone,” wrote @AustinKonenski.

“Project 91 = Success. Congrats SVG!” wrote @RealRadman.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chase Elliott had a funny quote after the race as well.

“(Shane van Gisbergen) is going to go home and tell all of his friends how bad we are,” Chase Elliott said, via Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

Elliott was not the only one to express that sentiment.

“I wanna see Lewis (Hamilton) or Max (Verstappen) do one NASCAR race so they can destroy the field, then leave,” wrote @RealRadman.

Regardless of what you think Shane van Gisbergen's win says about the field of drivers, the first ever Grant Park 220 Chicago street race was a resounding success. It was a massively entertaining race. Hopefully there are more races like this in NASCAR's future.