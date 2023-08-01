The Chicago Bears are preparing for a super exciting season with higher expectations than they have had in quite some time. The expectations can get grander as Darnell Mooney seems to be approaching full strength for the Bears after offseason surgery to repair an ankle injury, reports Bears beat reporter Dan Wiederer.

“I'll reiterate that Darnell Mooney sure looks to be 100 percent as he gets close to the finish line of his road back from ankle surgery. Still has that top-tier quickness and burst and doesn't seem mentally inhibited at all.”

This is great news out of Bears training camp that will have fans excited to see Darnell Mooney on Sundays. Mooney figures to be a part of a much stronger wide receiver group for Chicago this season, one that helps propel Justin Fields to elite status.

The revamped wide receiver group will be led by DJ Moore and a Chase Claypool with a full offseason under his belt. Adding Mooney with these three guys makes a trio that could probably compete with the best of them across the NFL.

Of course, the expectations for the Bears this year will be irrelevant until Fields proves he is worthy of the hype that he is currently receiving. If Fields does play like all signs are pointing to from Bears training camp, then the NFC North and the NFL as a whole will have to watch out.

Stay tuned into any more updates surrounding Darnell Mooney and the recovery from his ankle injury. As of now, it looks like Mooney will be ready after training camp to start the regular season strong.