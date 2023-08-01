Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones highlighted the connection between quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore on Monday.

“One and two,” Jones said Monday when asked how the offense looks different, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Justin Fields and DJ Moore, yeah, that's different. That's really different. There's been some really nice passes, some really nice balls that drop right into his hands. … But yeah, there's been some really nice passes that DJ caught that make you scratch your head and be like, ‘I don't know how you even got that through there or how you made that catch.'

“But they have a really, really good connection. I think that's really going to be scary this season coming up.”

Moore, a former first-round pick out of Maryland, has played in 80 games and started in 73 since he was first selected with the 24th pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference. The former Terrapins receiver ended three of his five NFL seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards, peaking at the 1,193 he earned in 2020.

Along with a handful of first and second-round picks, he was traded to Chicago in a deal that sent the Bears' No. 1 pick to Carolina in March. Moore joined a Bears' receiving corps that features former 2020 NFL Draft pick in Darnell Mooney and former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool.

Fields revealed how quickly the chemistry between him and Moore has developed in June.

“It did come on quickly,” Fields said, via ESPN Staff Writer Courtney Cronin. “I didn't really expect anything because it's different for each guy, but I feel like with DJ, his body language is pretty easy to read. Early on we communicated on how we want each route ran and stuff like that. Of course, he has a lot of experience. He's been in the league for a good period of time now.”