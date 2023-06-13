When the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers, they accomplished two major things. Chicago committed to Justin Fields as their quarterback and gave him a shiny new weapon to work with in DJ Moore. With Fields and Moore now teammates on the Bears, some feel the sky is the limit.

Moore was the crown jewel of the Bears trade down to No. 9 in the first-round. Fields will now be entering the second year in Chicago's offensive system with real play makers to work with. Watching them while playing on the defensive side of the ball, Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones sees bright things in the duo's future, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“That 1 and 2 connection, Fields and DJ Moore, it's gonna be crazy this year,” Jones said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Up to this point in his NFL career, the Panthers had been the only team Moore has known. However, he comes to Chicago with plenty of potential. In his four professional seasons, Moore has yet to catch less than 788 yards. He has three 1,000+ yard seasons under his belt and has scored 21 receiving touchdowns; including a career-high seven last season.

While Fields tantalized fans with his feet, his passing prowess left a lot to be desired. Fields threw for just 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.

Justin Fields will have a microscope on him throughout his third season with the Bears. However, having DJ Moore should help the quarterback become a better passer. Justin Jones thinks the connection will be a boon for Chicago and a scary sight for the rest of the NFL.