Matt Eberflus invokes 24-hour rule on Bears after disastrous loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not denying his players time to reflect on their Week 2 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but he wants it done in 24 hours.

The new Bears tactician invoked the 24-hour rule on the team following their embarrassing 27-10 defeat to the Packers, noting that while it is important for them to “soak that in,” they also have to learn to quickly flush it out.

“When this happens and you have adversity, it stings and it hurts. You have to soak that in,” Eberflus said, per Chris Emma of Audacy.

Of course that is easier said than done, especially for those longtime Bears players who have received a heartbreaker from Aaron Rodgers and Co. on a yearly basis. Rodgers just loves punishing Chicago that way.

But sure enough, Matt Eberflus is right with his message to Chicago. The Bears cannot overthink the loss and put more weight to it over other matches. At the end of the day it is just one loss, and they have the opportunity to bounce back and make up for it come Week 3.

Hopefully the loss will serve as extra motivation for the Bears to get back to their winning ways. They are 1-1 on the season, and if they let the defeat against their arch-rivals hinder them, it will be difficult to progress.

For now the Bears can lament their ugly defeat, but by Monday and when they return to practice, their focus should be on next week and their next opponents, the Houston Texans.