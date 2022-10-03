Bears QB Justin Fields speaks out on where it went wrong on offense in the Week 4 loss vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears’ early season woes on offense continued in their 20-12 road loss to the New York Giants in Week 4.

A week after noting that he played like “trash” in the Bears’ home win over the Houston Texans, quarterback Justin Fields struggled to get going for much of Chicago’s second road contest of its campaign.

Fields did manage to build keen chemistry with Darnell Mooney, including on the wideout’s 56-yard reception. But overall, the second-year passer was not able to continually connect with the other wide receivers on the team and also failed to make the most out of the offense’s trips to the red zone.

Speaking during his post-game press conference, Fields singled out the Bears’ lackluster efficiency in the red zone as one reason behind the offense’s sluggish production on the day.

“I think the main thing was just execution,” Fields said. “Of course every red zone drive is different, but I felt like we did a good job of driving the ball and getting to the red zone.

“But I think we just gotta capitalize when we get down there and score seven.”

The Bears reached the red zone three times against the Giants and ended up not scoring a single touchdown in the contest. Overall, Chicago did come into the game ranking at fifth in the NFL in red zone touchdown percentage with a 71.4 percent mark.

The Bears will now look to get back over the .500 mark in their Week 5 road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.