Escape from Tarkov recently announced the new The Unheard edition, which brings various new features to the game such as singleplayer. Fans of the game are, understandably, not happy with the announcement.
Recently, BattleState Games announced the introduction of The Unheard Edition for Escape From Tarkov. This brand new edition of the game, more expensive than the previous Edge of Darkness edition, introduces even more features for players who preorder it.
These new features include a bigger pocket space for PMCs (2 1×1 spaces and 2 1×2 spaces), various new weapons and armbands, and perhaps its most controversial new feature: an Escape From Tarkov PvE mode (playable singleplayer or co-op) that has persistent progression, meaning it will have no wipes.
Putting offline pve progression behind a paywall is scummy.
— Jake Lawrence (@Shakey1818) April 25, 2024
Understandably, players are furious about the sudden announcement and introduction of the new version, especially with regard to the PvE mode. The replies to the original tweet are filled with players questioning BattleState Game's decision to introduce an even more expensive version of the game.
In particular, players who had previously bought the Escape From Tarkov Edge of Darkness edition of the game before its removal are asking why they don't have access to the singleplayer PVE mode that The Unheard has. After all, Edge of Darkness promised players that they would have “free access to all subsequent DLCs”.
I remember when they said EOD would get all DLC,
then they removed EOD to prep for full release,
now they drop a game breaking even more broke version of EOD,
truly scummy and pathetic on BSGs behalf, if you want to know how the community feels read the other replies
— Devin 🥵💨☔️ (@theonlydevinb) April 25, 2024
Of course, some are telling players not to jump to conclusions. Someone even brought up that, on the Escape From Tarkov Discord, community managers said that “it is not DLC and not included in EOD”.
Fun, ain't it? pic.twitter.com/ClyBADUq6F
— Maxiter 🐶 (@Maxiter94) April 25, 2024
As of this article, BattleState Games themselves said that the “PvE mode is a unique feature which is available only for the owners of The Unheard Edition.” Additionally, they said that they will “keep [players] updated on new features exclusive for EOD owners.”
I will be the Dislike button.
— Zizaran 🇳🇴 (@Zizaran) April 25, 2024
As this is a developing story, we will update you should more information become available. We can only hope that whatever reason BattleState Games gives in the future is enough to convince every player.
What Exactly Is In The Unheard Edition?
Pre-ordering this version of the game for a whopping price of $250 gives players access to the following:
- Guaranteed instant access to closed beta
- Digital copy pre-load
- Access to PvE co-op mode with persistent progression. Progression will not be reset with wipes.
- Enhanced stash size (10×72)
- Unique in-game ID
- Expanded PMC pockets
- Increased Fence standing
- More slots on the Flea Market
- Unique in-game melee weapon
- Increased mail retention time
- Additional background screen option
- Free access to all subsequent DLCs (Season pass)
- Access to the Early Test Server (ETS)
- Increased starting level of character skills:
- Attention — Level 3
- Hideout Management — Level 3
- Weapon Maintenance — Level 3
- Bolt-action Rifles — Level 3
- Pistols — Level 3.
- Access to Co-op Practice Mode
- Unique in-game armband
- Unique radio-electronic item “Mark of The Unheard”
- The item is equipped in the special slot
- The item gives a 50% discount when using cash services in raids
- Insured equipment returns 30% faster
- With 6+ Fence reputation, Scavs won’t shoot first at ranges over 60 meters away
- Ability to build a unique zone in the Hideout;
- Unique item “Distress signal device”:
- When the item is activated, it produces a bright flash as well as a loud sound signal;
- Once activated, all players on your friends list will receive a notification that they can join your raid to help you.
Additionally, players who decide to play as BEAR characters will receive the following:
- Secure container Gamma (3×3 cells);
- Weapon case
- Lucky Scav Junk box
- Ammunition case
- SR-2M “Veresk” 9×21 submachine gun
- Kalashnikov AK-105 5.45×39 assault rifle
- SVDS 7.62x54R sniper rifle
- SR-2M 9×21 30-round magazine (3 pcs.)
- AK-74 5.45×39 6L23 “Plum” 30-round magazine (3 pcs.)
- SVD 7.62x54R 20-round magazine (3 pcs.)
- NPP KlASS Bagariy plate carrier (Digital Flora)
- WARTECH TV-115 plate carrier (Olive Drab)
- 1 000 000 roubles
- 1000 dollars
- 500 euros
- 7.62x54mm R PS gzh (60 pcs.)
- 5.45x39mm BT gs (90 pcs.)
- 9x21mm BT gzh (90 pcs.)
Meanwhile, those who play as USEC will receive the following:
- Secure container Gamma (3×3 cells)
- Weapon case
- Lucky Scav Junk box
- Ammunition case
- HK MP7A1 4.6×30 submachine gun
- FN SCAR-L 5.56×45 assault rifle (FDE)
- Knight's Armament Company SR-25 7.62×51 marksman rifle
- HK MP7 4.6×30 30-round magazine (3 pcs.)
- FN SCAR-L 5.56×45 30-round magazine (3 pcs.)
- AR-10 7.62×51 Magpul PMAG 20 SR-LR GEN M3 20-round magazine (3 pcs.)
- ECLiPSE RBAV-AF plate carrier (Ranger Green)
- Eagle Allied Industries MBSS plate carrier (Coyote Brown)
- 1 000 000 roubles
- 1000 dollars
- 500 euros
- 7.62x51mm M80 (60 pcs.)
- 5.56x45mm M856A1 (90 pcs.)
- 4.6x30mm JSP SX (90 pcs.)
The Escape From Tarkov The Unheard Edition is now the game's most expensive pre-order package. Originally, Edge of Darkness was the most expensive, with a price tag of $150 USD. Players who already own the Edge of Darkness edition of the game only need to pay $100 for the upgrade.
As someone who owns the Edge of Darkness version of Escape From Tarkov, it does make me sad that BattleState Games decided to do this. Suddenly introducing an edition of the game that's more expensive and gives players additional features, on top of additional equipment, sounds a little unfair.
The singleplayer PvE mode in Escape From Tarkov is something that I believe should be a feature that all players should have access to. It gives players a chance to practice outside of the game's PvP, while also getting rewarded for it. If not for everyone, then I believe that at least Edge of Darkness owners should have access to it.
That's all the information we have about the furious response to the Escape From Tarkov The Unheard Edition. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.