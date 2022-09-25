‘I played like trash’: Bears QB Justin Fields’ brutally honest assessment on Week 3 performance vs. Texans

It was far from a flawless performance, but at the least, the Chicago Bears prevailed with a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3.

Turnovers marred the performances of both offenses in the contest. Bears quarterback Justin Fields turned the ball over twice with a pair of interceptions, while second-year Texans passer Davis Mills also gifted the opposing defense two interceptions.

In the end, a crucial interception return from Roquan Smith in the late stages of the fourth quarter helped to set up a 30-yard field goal by Cairo Santos to seal the win for the Bears.

On Fields’ part, he finished the contest with season lows across the board, including in passer rating (27.7).

After the game, Fields was upfront about his lackadaisical showing in the game, going as far as saying that he “played like trash.”

“Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said during his post-game press conference. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”

Fields also took some time to evaluate just where it went wrong on his two costly picks against the Texans.

“First one, I just missed it,” Fields said. “Cole was wide open, I just missed it. Second one, I got pressure, saw Cover 2, MIKE was running with Darnell… When I saw that, I got hit while I was throwing, so next time I’ve gotta take the check down. So that’s one thing that I’m going to work on this week: Getting pressure, boom, check down.

“But yeah, at that time I wanted to get the ball to Darnell, he was running with the MIKE linebacker, so I wanted to get the ball to him back-shoulder or something like that, ball sailed too high.”

Overall, Fields has now thrown 14 total interceptions in 15 games played in his ongoing run with the Bears. He will have an opportunity to turn the tide on his sluggish start to the year in the Bears’ Week 4 road matchup against the New York Giants, as the NFC North side will look to move to a 3-1 record on the season.