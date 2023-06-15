Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones riled up Green Bay Packers fans when he called them “sh**ty” and said that “half of them don't know football” in fiery comments made while speaking to reporters at his team's mandatory minicamp earlier this week. Current Bears and former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan's reaction to those comments might make Green Bay fans even more incensed.

Tonyan said the comments were “funny” and that he “likes that fire in him”, per NBC Sports Chicago.

“It’s funny. . . . JJ is a little opinionated on that and I like that. I like that fire in him.”

While Tonyan is definitely making this more light-hearted, it still won't make Packers fans feel good to hear him say that a Bears player bashing them is “funny.”

The former Packers pass-catcher then joked that it was good to be on the “right side” of the Bears' rivalry with Green Bay.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tonyan spent the first five seasons of his career with the Packers, emerging as a dependable playmaker for then-quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as he caught a career-high 11 touchdown passes in 2020.

He inked a one-year contract with the Bears back in March.

Of course, Packers fans can't be too angry about Tonyan being on the Bears, given that he grew up loving the team growing up in Illinois.

It's safe to say that the Bears-Packers rivalry, already a testy one, is going to have even more on the line in 2023.

Fans won't have to wait long to see the teams lock horns either, as the Packers will travel to Soldier Field to take on the Bears in the season opener.