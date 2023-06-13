It's safe to say that Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones has no love lost for fans of the rival Green Bay Packers. In some fiery comments made while speaking to reporters at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Jones bashed Packers fans as ‘sh**ty‘ and said that he wished New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers was still on the team so he could ‘beat' him, per Ari Meirov on Twitter.

‘Their fans are really sh**ty. I wanted to go back up there and I wanted to play them, I wanted to beat them and I wanted him (Aaron Rodgers) to be there so he can see it.”

Jones, a five-year NFL veteran, went on to say that “half of them don't even know football” and that they're “obnoxious.”

It's safe to say that the Bears-Packers rivalry, already the NFL's most storied and intense, is going to have even more fuel in the fire after Jones' comments.

Of course, Jones and the Bears have plenty of reason to hate both the Packers and Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers' dominance of Bears

During Rodgers' career with the Packers, he was victorious 24 times in 29 games against the Bears, including a stretch where he won 12 out of 14 contests.

And the Packers legend did it with a sneer and a smile on his face, needling Bears fans by yelling “I own you” after scoring a game-sealing touchdown during an October 2021 game.

Rodgers later said that the outburst was prompted by a Bears fan flipping him the double bird.

Needless to say, Chicago fans have a lot of hatred for the Cheeseheads, as well as one of the best players in their history, Rodgers.

With Rodgers on the Jets and Bears' QB Justin Fields' star rising, Jones and company might have their best chance in years to shut up Packers fans.