The Chicago Bears' 2023 campaign certainly didn't get off to a great start as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers came into Soldier Field this past Sunday and walloped their longtime rivals 38-20. The defeat extended the longest losing streak in franchise history to 11, a streak fans of the Monsters of the Midway desperately hope will end with the Bears' Week 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the same time the Bears were being dismantled by the Packers, the Buccaneers were busy upsetting the Minnesota Vikings as Baker Mayfield threw a pair of touchdowns to lead his new team to a 20-17 victory. The win, of course, was the first for the Bucs as they enter a new era without Tom Brady under center.

Week 1 was supposed to mark somewhat of a new era for the Bears, who brought in several new players at key positions during a busy offseason. Unfortunately for Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus, many of those new additions didn't have the impact he hoped for, one of which we'll discuss specifically in a few moments.

Overall, there weren't many bright spots for the Bears in Week 1, although Justin Fields had a decent outing, completing 64.9% of his passes (nearly five points better than his career average) for 216 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also added another 59 yards on the ground.

So, how will the Bears' Week 2 matchup with the Buccaneers shake out? Let's take a look.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

3. The Bears' defense will intercept Baker Mayfield at least once

Simply put, the Chicago defense has to be better against the Buccaneers than it was against Green Bay, particularly against the pass.

While the Bears surrendered just 92 rushing yards in Week 1, they allowed Jordan Love to throw for 245 yards and three touchdowns, never intercepting him and sacking him just once. Again, they'll have to do much better than that against the Bucs and Baker Mayfield.

And I genuinely believe they will. Sure, the Tampa Bay offensive line allowed just one sack on their quarterback against the Vikings. But I think the Bears will put some pressure on the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and force him to make some bad throws, resulting in at least one interception.

I mean, Baker Mayfield can't possibly have two good games in a row, right?

2. DJ Moore will have a much better game in Week 2

Here's where we get into one of the Bears' new acquisitions not making an impact in Week 1, that being wideout DJ Moore, who Chicago received from the Panthers when they dealt the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite Fields and Moore seemingly developing great chemistry during training camp and the preseason, No. 1 only targeted his new weapon twice against the Packers, resulting in a pair of receptions for just 25 yards.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

It's unacceptable for the #Bears to only target DJ Moore twice in a game, @MattBowen41 told @BernsyHolmes. Listen to Bowen's full breakdown and his explanation for how the Bears can make a few simple adjustments:https://t.co/3Cm3rsJ1LE pic.twitter.com/YftwfJmDH5 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 14, 2023

Moore must be a more significant part of the offensive attack in the Bears' Week 2 battle with the Buccaneers, and I predict Fields will make that a priority early in the game. Expect at least seven targets to Moore come Sunday afternoon.

1. The Bears will beat the Buccaneers to end their 11-game losing streak

If we're calling these bold Bears' Week 2 predictions, we might as well go all the way and call for a Chicago victory, don't you think?

All jokes aside, I do honestly believe that Fields & Co. will break their 11-game losing streak and notch their first win since a Week 7 victory over the New England Patriots on October 24 of last year.

The Tampa Bay defense allowed Kirk Cousins to throw for 344 yards this past Sunday. And while Fields likely won't hit that number, he should be able to get to at least 250.

The Bears also have a more potent rushing attack than Minnesota, especially with Fields being able to do the things he can do on the ground.

But a Bears' Week 2 victory all depends on the defense. If they can get to Mayfield like I think they can, they should be able to force a turnover or two and give Fields and the offense a few more chances to score.

Per FanDuel, Chicago heads to Tampa as 2.5-point road underdogs. Not only will the Bears cover, they'll walk out of Raymond James Stadium with a 1-1 record.