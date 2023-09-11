Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore always has his quarterback's back. He sent that strong message across with one vicious shove to Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander during Sunday's game at Soldier Field.

DJ Moore does not like Jaire Alexander. WR1 sticking up for Fields. pic.twitter.com/Z4AgKkUznv — Dave (@dave_bfr) September 10, 2023

After the game, which the Bears lost, 38-20, Moore revealed why he had to do that to Alexander, saying that he felt he needed to make Alexander pay for hitting Chicago quarterback Justin Fields.

“A hit on Justin that nobody likes, that's what happened on the sideline,” Moore said, per 670 The Score.

In any case, the game was an utter mess for Moore and the Bears. When it comes to protecting Fields in the pocket, Chicago did not do a particularly great job in that area. Fields went 24-for-37 for 216 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception, while also getting thrown to the ground four times for a loss of 27 yards. Moore also did not have a memorable debut for the Bears himself, finishing with only 25 receiving yards on two catches and two targets.

Alexander and the Packers ended up having the last laugh in the Week 1 showdown of NFC North rivals, while Moore and the Bears go back to the drawing board following yet another failure by the franchise to snap out of a lengthy losing skid. Chicago has not won a game since Week 7 (again the New England Patriots) of the 2022 NFL season in which the Bears went just 3-14.

Perhaps a trip out of Windy City will turn thing around for the Bears, who will take on Baker Mayfield and company in Tampa Bay in Week 2.