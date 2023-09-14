There's no getting around the fact that the Chicago Bears' Week 1 loss against the Green Bay Packers was a major disappointment. Not only did the Bears lose 38-20 against their division rivals, but Justin Fields didn't exactly have a strong 2023 debut. Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy appears to be more positive than most when it comes to Justin Fields' Week 1 performance.

Fields completed 24 of 37 passes for 216 yards, one touchdown and one interception. On his way to posting a meager 78.2 passer rating, Fields was sacked four times. The Packers pressured the Bears' quarterback on more than half of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Getsy liked the way Fields played under all that pressure.

“(Fields) handled it as good as he has since I’ve been here as far as staying composed,” Getsey said, via Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune.

“Can we get better up front in certain one-on-one opportunities? For sure. But that’s going to come with keep on playing. We’ve got to get experience playing next to each other, chemistry, passing off stunts and all that good stuff.”

The Packers dominated the Bears on both sides of the ball. Chicago's final touchdown came with fewer than three minutes left when the game was long out of hand. Fields had nine carries for 59 yards.

Fields didn't get a ton of help from his receivers. Chase Claypool was targeted twice and didn't record a single catch. Claypool's uninspired play could potentially prevent him from being activated for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bears have high hopes for Fields in his third NFL season.