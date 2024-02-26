Some exciting news, Beef fans. The popular Netflix A24 series is shaping up for a Season 2.
Deadline reports that a new season featuring sets of feuding couples is coming to light. This would be a great twist on the original, which had strangers getting into a road rage incident that proceeded many events stemming from the feud.
Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny could potentially play one of the couples. Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway might be the other—some solid choices, for sure.
Nothing for sure about Beef 2
All this said, there's nothing certain. No deals are done. However, A24 and Netflix are anxious to get production going by late summer or fall, so we'll see.
The first season was a massive hit for Lee Sung Jin, who created the series. It starred Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Joseph Lee. So far, it's won eight Prime Time Emmys, which includes one for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series.
The creator told Variety that he was open to a new season last January. And it sounds like it's coming together.
“I feel like there are so many paths,” he said. “It could stay limited — it was very close-ended story for sure. But if Netflix wanted to continue, it could also be anthology. It could be many things. It's up to the great algorithm. We're all waiting to hear.”
Going forward with Beef 2 would be like White Lotus, which features new characters every season but still revolves around the same premise. The idea of feuding couples sounds interesting and probably relatable to many (just like road rage).
We'll anxiously await to hear about the final casting for the series as more details roll in.