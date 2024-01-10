The Emmy-nominated actor is joining a stellar cast.

The star of Beef, Young Mazino, will now join HBO's The Last of Us.

He'll be embarking on the journey with newcomer Kaitlyn Dever into the apocalyptic world, Variety reports.

Young Mazino to star in season two of The Last of Us

The actor broke out in the Netflix series Beef, where he played Paul, Steven Yeun's younger brother. For his performance on the hit show, he earned an Emmy nomination for best-supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Before Netflix, he appeared in Blue Bloods, Prodigal Son, and New Amsterdam.

For what the series co-creator, Craig Mazin, thinks of bringing him on board. He has nothing but praise.

"Beef" breakout Young Mazino is the latest actor to join HBO's #TheLastOfUs Season 2. The actor will appear as Jesse, said to be "a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost."https://t.co/FjygPuQsSi pic.twitter.com/FA8QGbwfUE — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2024

“Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him,” the creator said. “We're so lucky to have him, and we can't wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show.”

Based on a hit video game, the official description of The Last of Us says, “The story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

It's written and executive produced by Mazin and Neil Druckman.

Young Mazino should be a stellar addition to The Last of Us in season two. Fans can't wait to see what's in store for the survival series in 2025.