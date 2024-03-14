The Houston Texans have had a rather successful offseason as they load up the roster to build around CJ Stroud. Fans were hopeful former first-round pick, Sheldon Rankins would re-sign with the team. However, it appears the Cincinnati Bengals stole him away in free agency.
Rankins officially signed a two-year $26 million deal with the Bengals, according to Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network. The star defensive lineman reels in another sizable contract.
“The Bengals just now agreed to terms on a two-year, $26 million deal with DT Sheldon Rankins, sources say. Another nice payday for the former first-round pick, who heads to Cincinnati to join Lou Anarumo's defense after recording six sacks last season for the Texans.”
On top of the six sacks he recorded last season, Sheldon Rankins also racked up 37 total tackles, a fumble, and a fumble recovery. He was originally drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Rankins ended up playing for the New York Jets in the 2021 and 2022 seasons before signing with the Texans this time last year.
This is a great signing for the Bengals. Cincinnati is still rumored to be interested in re-signing DJ Reader. If that's the case, they could have two monster defensive tackles on the defensive line for next season. However, Reader is visiting with the Detroit Lions. So, if he signs elsewhere, at least the Bengals have a replacement locked in.
Either way, Sheldon Rankins proved to be a reliable asset for the Texans last season and should do the same in Cincinnati. Additionally, it's a rather team-friendly deal, as the front office isn't stuck with a long-term contract if Rankins doesn't pan out.