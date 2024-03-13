The Cincinnati Bengals moved on from running back Joe Mixon, trading him to the Houston Texans, and he took to X on Wednesday to post a message to the organization and fanbase. He especially was proud of his efforts to help the Bengals turn things around from being the worst team in the league in 2019, to making a Super Bowl.
“Helping facilitate and being a witness to the major culture change within the team and the city over my career here is something I'll never forget,” Joe Mixon said in his statement. “From a team that went 2-14 to competing on the biggest stage, the Super Bowl. Bringing life back to the city and fans in the last couple of years is a feeling like no other. The real fans support never wavered.”
Forever A Place I call Home🖤 pic.twitter.com/smVIe8bJ1A
— ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) March 13, 2024
Mixon came into the league with the Bengals in 2017. He topped 1,000 yards in four out of his seven seasons with Cincinnati, including the 2023 season. He will be a key player for CJ Stroud to lean on with the Texans. He slots into a running back room that lost Devin Singletary.
The Bengals brought in Zack Moss to replace Mixon. He is known for being a good pass blocking running back. that should help a team that has struggled on the offensive line in recent years. Zack Moss will have the chance to make an impact as the starting running back with the Bengals.
For Mixon, he joins an ascending Texans team that could become a contender in the AFC very soon after CJ Stroud's great rookie season.