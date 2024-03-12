The Cincinnati Bengals have moved on from running back Joe Mixon, dealing him to the Houston Texans after initially deciding to release him.
Now, Mixon's former teammate, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, shared his thoughts on social media:
“appreciate it all big bro, put me on hella game fr.”
After some speculation, the Bengals ended up releasing Mixon during the flurry of deals on Sunday. But the team then ending up moving Mixon to Texas after they lost running back Devin Singletary to the New York Giants.
The 27-year-old Pro Bowler is coming off his fourth 1000-yard rushing season in 2023-24.
Mixon has been one of the Bengals' biggest offensive weapons since the team drafted him in 2017. From day one, Mixon showed great promise. He made the jump from 625 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie year to 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns in his second season.
The former Oklahoma Sooners star then saw his strongest season come in 2021. Mixon rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games played. In addition, he earned his first and lone Pro Bowl selection. Ironically, Mixon's best year was the same year the Bengals advanced to Super Bowl 56.
Of course, Mixon has had tremendous help from Chase and star quarterback Joe Burrow. Unfortunately, Burrow dealt with injury woes during the 23-24 season, which explains Cincinnati's lackluster showing. Regardless, Mixon played a career-high 17 games, amassing 1,034 rushing yards and nine TDs.
With the addition of Moss, the Bengals will need a strong showing from Chase and Burrow. Cincinnati's new running back only started eight of the 14 games he played for the Colts. He tallied 794 rushing yards on 183 attempts with five touchdowns.