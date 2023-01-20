Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job, according to a Friday tweet from the Athletic Bengals beat reporter Jay Morrison.

“Deserving,” Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said. “He does an unbelievable job leading our offense and just with the coaches and the players, he’s been invaluable for us. So he’s very deserving of the opportunity.”

The Cincinnati Bengals offense earned the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL with just over 4,500, tied for second in passing touchdowns with 35 and placed fourth and sixth-most in completions with 418.

“He’s been around a prolific offense in Denver and operated in similar systems that we did in L.A, so I think it will be a great blend of ideas and cohesion,” Taylor said in 2019, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It’s important to hire people challenging you.”

Brian Callahan interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching gig last January. The team ultimately chose Nathaniel Hackett in early 2022 before he was fired following a 5-12 season, according to Fox 19. Broncos CEO Greg Penner highlighted what the team was looking for in its next head coach during a late-December press conference.

“We need a strong leader for this organization that is focused on winning,” Penner said. “That starts with culture, it’s instilling a sense of accountability, discipline and we need an identity on offense.”

Penner said he still has full confidence in Broncos general manager George Paton, who supported Hackett before a Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

“I believe in Nathaniel. I support Nathaniel 100%,” Paton said, per Mike Klis of 9NEWS. “He’s been in this for 7 games as a head coach. The scrutiny he’s faced is unprecedented. We’ve had 4 primetime games so he’s had to learn in front of the entire world.”

The Bengals will kick off against the Bills at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday in Highmark Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.