A new fighting game is coming into the scenes. Super Dragon Punch Force 3, based on the action thriller film Boy Kills World, is a fighting game coming to both PC and mobile devices. Talent Digital Art developed the title and created a 2.5D free-to-play game for a broader audience to enjoy.
Super Dragon Punch Force 3 Release Date: April 26, 2024
Players can now give Super Dragon Punch Force 3 a whirl on either PC or mobile devices. PC players can download the game via Steam while mobile players can download it via the App Store or Google Play Store. The game’s launch coincides with the release of the new Boy Kills World film in theaters. It’s also worth noting that the game is currently in its open beta phase and will likely go through a plethora of changes until it officially launches.
Gameplay
According to Talent Digital Art, the Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is easy to learn and makes sure newcomers to the genre can easily pick it up. However, the developers admitted that the game is difficult to master, which should cater to the die-hard fighting game fans. Nevertheless, the game focuses on fun and fluid combat with a touch of being fast-paced.
Players have two options to select from when hopping on to the game. They can either play in PvE or PvP modes. PvE mode is perfect for players looking to master their craft before entering the competitive nature of the PvP mode.
Like other fighting games, Super Dragon Punch Force 3 has various customization options. Players can customize their profiles according to their liking. They can also change the characters’ outfits with a selection of skins. Each skin will have a different tier that players need to unlock as they progress through the game. There are even some legendary skins that make characters like Boy look cooler than usual.
Super Dragon Punch Force 3 Characters
As of Super Dragon Punch Force 3’s open beta, players can play eight different characters. Here’s a full list of the current roster:
- Boy
- Deb
- Jace
- June 27
- Marlo
- SK
- Wally
- Yazya
System Requirements
Given the game’s 2.5D nature, the fighting game won’t be too difficult to run given players have modern devices.
Here are the following requirements for PC players:
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or later
- Processor: i5 4690k or equivalent
- Memory: 2 GB RAM or higher
- Graphics: GTX 1050 Ti (4GB VRAM) or equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 2 GB available space
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or later
- Processor: i5 4690k or equivalent
- Memory: 2 GB RAM or higher
- Graphics: GTX 1070 (8GB VRAM) or equivalent
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 2 GB available space
As for mobile players, only Apple specified their system requirements:
- iPhone
Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
- iPad
Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later.
- iPod touch
Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
- Apple Vision
Requires visionOS 1.0 or later.
It’s safe to assume that Android users with the latest OS or at least something a bit recent can run the game with no problems on their devices.
For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.