Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is considered to be a game-time decision for Week 10 as Cincinnati hosts the Texans.

The Cincinnati Bengals hope that superstar wideout Ja'Marr Chase will take the field for them in Week 10 against the Houston Texans. Listed as questionable to play due to a back injury, the Pro Bowl wideout is at risk of missing his first game of the season just as Cincinnati has found its stride.

There is a real chance that Chase will sit this game out. According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Chase is “considered 50-50 at best to play…While there was no structural damage, he's in pain and it's unclear how functional he'll be. They'll keep the door open until game-time for him.”

Despite a slow start to the season, Ja'Marr Chase is still one of the NFL's best wide receivers. His 697 receiving yards are the eighth-most in the league and his 64 catches are tied for the fifth-most. The Bengals' explosiveness on offense would take a huge hit if Chase is unable to play.

Compounding the concern over Chase's injury is the fact that Tee Higgins has already been ruled out due to a hamstring strain. The Bengals brought in extra depth from their practice squad to their main roster as Cincinnati prepares for the possibility that Tyler Boyd is the leading receiver as it looks to improve to 6-3 on the year.

The Bengals will host the Texans and standout rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in the early slate of games. Their winning record still has them fighting for their lives in the AFC North, so they can’t afford to drop this game even if Chase is ruled out.