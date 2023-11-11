With the statuses of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in question, the Bengals are calling up a pair of receivers from their practice squad

As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to face the Houston Texans and potentially extend their winning streak to five games, they'll be doing so short-handed. Tee Higgins has already been ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury suffered in practice earlier in the week, and Ja'Marr Chase is listed as questionable with a back injury he sustained in Cincinnati's Sunday Night Football win over Buffalo. Now, just 24 hours ahead of kickoff, the Bengals have made a pair of moves in their wide receiver room that seem to indicate Chase's status for the game is truly in question.

The Bengals have elevated practice squad wide receivers Stanley Morgan and Shedrick Jackson to the main roster, per a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Friends, I'm just gonna go ahead and shoot ya straight here. I see no reason to mislead you… I don't know too much about either of these two Bengals practice squad wide receivers, and let's be real, neither do you. I know that Stanley Morgan is not to be confused with former New England Patriots four-time pro bowl wide receiver Stanley Morgan. I also know that, according to his Pro Football Reference page, Morgan has two career receptions for the Bengals. As far as Shedrick Jackson goes, I know he went to Auburn, which is the same school as his uncle, Bo Jackson. This leads me to believe that Jackson is also probably very good at baseball, but I'm unsure how that will help the Bengals out on Sunday.

Without Higgins and potentially without Chase, Joe Burrow is going to have his work cut out for him on Sunday against a Texans defense that has only allowed 7 passing touchdowns all season. One would expect that Burrow and the Bengals offense will likely lean on Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, and a Joe Mixon-led rushing attack.