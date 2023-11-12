Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase is dealing with a bad back, and fans may have gotten a hint on his status

The Cincinnati Bengals have bounced back from a poor start to the season. After dropping three of their first four games to start the year, the Bengals now sit two games above .500 with a record of 5-3, fresh off of a huge win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, star receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been dealing with a back injury. There's a chance that Chase could play Sunday against the Houston Texans, but he'll need to go through a morning workout, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler also pointed out that the team is hopeful.

The Bengals will certainly need Chase's production on Sunday. Fellow star receiver Tee Higgins recently popped up on the injury report with a strained hamstring. And of course, the pressure will be on the Bengals defense will be going up against explosive Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, who has shown the ability to put points on the board in a hurry.

Fortunately for Cincinnati, it appears that the star wide receiver isn't overly concerned about his status ahead of this weekend's game.

“I just have to be there for my teammates right now, and if I can go, I’m gonna go,” said Chase, per Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “In my head, I’m playing. So until further notice, we’ll see.”

So far this season Chase has 64 catches for 697 receiving yards. He has also caught four touchdown passes on the year.

The Bengals and Texans are slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.