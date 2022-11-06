Joe Mixon makes Bengals history with whopping 5 TDs vs. Panthers

The Carolina Panthers had absolutely no answers for Cincinnati Bengals star running back Joe Mixon during Sunday’s Week 9 showdown. Mixon put on an absolute show as the Bengals steamrolled the Panthers, setting a franchise record in the process. Mixon recorded five touchdowns against the Panthers, setting the Bengals’ all-time single-game record, and approaching the joint NFL all-time record of six.

Via Bill Voth on Twitter:

“Joe Mixon has set a Bengals’ record with five TDs. NFL record is six: Alvin Kamara (2020), Gale Sayers (1965), Dub Jones (1951) and Ernie Nevers (1929).”

During the game, Mixon recorded four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown as he proved a nightmare for the Panthers in virtually all facets of the game. Mixon was an absolute workhorse against the Panthers, racking up more than 150 yards in the game.

The previous Bengals’ records for single-game touchdowns were held by Marvin Jones (four receiving TDs) and Corey Dillon (four rushing TDs). Mixon’s five total touchdowns made the record his own, and he did so before the start of the fourth quarter, scoring his fifth touchdown with 4:38 left in the third.

It was an absolutely dominant performance from Mixon, who was setting Bengals records while single-handedly winning matchups for his fantasy football owners. If he’s able to get into the end zone one more time on Sunday, he’ll have tied the record that Kamara had equaled back in 2020 with his historic performance.

The Bengals used a 28-point second quarter to jump out to a massive lead over the Panthers, and they never looked back from there, feeding Joe Mixon the ball as he put on a legendary display.