The Los Angeles Clippers just announced some murky Kawhi Leonard injury news ahead of a pivotal Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. Leonard was previously questionable for the game, per the team's injury report, but he has now been ruled out with inflammation in his right knee. The question now turns to his status moving forward.
Kawhi Leonard's injury status vs. Mavericks
Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank addressed the media about Kawhi Leonard's injury status and said there is no timetable for him to return, per ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. Leonard will only return to the lineup when “he can make the necessary movements.” Frank admitted the decision on Leonard was “made for him.”
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says there are “no assurances” Leonard will return in this series.
The Clippers are down 2-1 in the series, and another loss would put the team's back against the wall facing elimination. Leonard is a key part of the team's offense, averaging nearly 24 points a game this year. He is also shooting better than 52 percent from the field.
The Clippers star has been slowed down in this series due to his injury. Leonard missed Game 1 against the Mavericks and struggled to give the team heavy minutes in the last two matchups. Leonard finished with only nine points in Game 3, playing a total of 25 minutes. The forward did pour in 15 points in 35 minutes of action for Game 2. He is also leading the club in steals during this postseason, averaging two a game.
The good news for the Clippers is that Leonard is the only player on the team's injury report heading into the playoff matchup. The Mavericks are going to be without Olivier-Maxence Prosper, while Tim Hardaway Jr. is doubtful. Mavericks star Luka Doncic is also questionable for the contest, dealing with a sore knee. Doncic seems likely to play, per ESPN.
Leonard is receiving treatment for his inflammation. With the forward unable to go on Sunday, the team will have to rely once again on James Harden, who leads the team in scoring this playoff series. Harden is pouring in nearly 24 a game, carrying a heavy load for LA. In the regular season, Harden was averaging just under 17 a game. He has clearly been trying to make up for Leonard's absence during this playoff matchup with Dallas.
He's not the only player trying to help out. The Clippers have been also getting quality minutes from Ivica Zubac in this series. The center is averaging a double-double in the series, with a 17 point and 12 rebound average.
LA also could really use big games from Paul George and Russell Westbrook, both of whom laid eggs in the Game 3 loss.
The Clippers and Mavericks tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.