USC women's basketball is poised for an electrifying season after Kiki Iriafen, the standout junior from Stanford, transferred to the Trojans, sparking excitement in star guard JuJu Watkins and setting the stage for a run at the national title. I
Iriafen, a 6-foot-3 forward who averaged 19.4 points and 11.0 rebounds last season, is returning to her Los Angeles roots, per Michael Voepel of ESPN. On social media, Watkins shared an edited photo of herself and Iriafen on the “Dreamgirls” poster on her Instagram stories, symbolizing their anticipated dominance on the court together.
The commitment turns the Trojans into serious contenders. Iriafen was named the Pac-12's most improved player and a member of the All-Pac-12 team, and brings a powerful presence inside the paint. At Stanford, her breakout season helped the Cardinal secure the Pac-12 regular-season title and a Sweet 16 berth. Her performance, including a career-high 41 points against Iowa State in the NCAA tournament, solidified her as a force to be reckoned with.
Iriafen decided to enter the transfer portal earlier in April following the retirement of legendary Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer. Iriafen's transfer decision means that Stanford will be without two of its best players next season since Cameron Brink declared for the WNBA Draft and was picked by the Los Angeles Sparks. Brink had one more season of college basketball eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 waiver.
Kiki Iriafen, JuJu Watkins could be a duo to be reckoned with
Meanwhile, Watkins was the top freshman in Division I last season. Watkins' impressive averages of 27.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game contributed to USC's Elite Eight run.
With the Trojans transitioning to the Big Ten, Iriafen's addition adds a layer of depth and talent to an already promising lineup. Her partnership with Watkins is expected to bring dynamism and leadership, aiding in coach Lindsay Gottlieb's quest to craft a championship-contending team. Iriafen is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, possibly the No 1 pick according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The addition of Iriafen also signifies USC's strategic move in building a team with local stars: Iriafen, Watkins, senior center Rayah Marshall and freshman Kennedy Smith all hail from Southern California, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times. With Iriafen’s local background, along with Watkins and other regional talents, the Trojans are not just looking to compete but to captivate the local fan base, which saw a noticeable growth in attendance this past season, spurred by the buzz surrounding Watkins.