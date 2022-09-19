Joe Mixon’s strong message to Bengals critics after disappointing 0-2 start

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon still believes in the team despite their 0-2 start. The running back took to Twitter on Monday to call out Cincinnati’s doubters.

When we turn this thing around y’all make sure y’all stay where y’all @ ☝🏽 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) September 19, 2022

“When we turn this thing around y’all make sure y’all stay where y’all @”

The Bengals have narrowly been defeated in each of their first two games. They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a final score of 23-20 at home to kickoff the season. Cincinnati followed that up with a 20-17 loss against a Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys team.

But Joe Mixon, who’s rushed for 139 yards through the Bengals’ first two games of the year, expects the Bengals to turn things around.

Cincinnati enjoyed much success a season ago. They rebounded from a mediocre start and ultimately won the AFC North. The Bengals would go on to roll through the playoffs and clinch a Super Bowl berth. Despite losing a competitive Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams, there was no shortage of hope surrounding Cincinnati.

However, that hope has faded a bit following their underwhelming start to the season. The Bengals offensive line is shaky and Joe Burrow is getting sacked at an alarming rate because of it. The defense has seen it’s ups and downs but has the potential to be much better.

The Bengals have the talent to turn the season around. But they have some specific issues that need addressing. Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Cincinnati will look to earn their first victory of the 2022 season next week against the Jets in New York.