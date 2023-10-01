The wheels fell off for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. From an injury to Tee Higgins and an eventual 27-3 loss, Zac Taylor knows just how badly the Bengals lost.

From offense to defense, nothing worked for the Bengals. Taylor detailed Cincinnati's crushing defeat while trying to spin some optimism out of it moving forward, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“Nothing was good enough today for us,” Taylor said. “We got beat in every phase. This is unacceptable. I've got confidence in this locker room.”

Zac Taylor following the Week 4 loss to the Titans pic.twitter.com/rRd7jTTvbu — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 1, 2023

Unfortunately for Taylor, there weren't many positives Cincinnati could take from their Week 4 loss. The Bengals gained just 211 yards of total offense. They gained just 72 rushing yards while Joe Burrow threw for 155 scoreless yards. Obviously, the Bengals didn't find the end zone.

But things weren't much better defensively. Cincinnati allowed 400 yards of total offense. Derrick Henry did whatever he wanted on the ground, running for 122 yards and a touchdown. He even rubbed salt in the wound by throwing for a touchdown.

With the loss, the Bengals have now fallen to 1-3 on the season. It is a far cry from the expectations that Cincinnati has built around their franchise. While Joe Burrow has been dealing with an injury, the entire team looked off in Week 4, not just the quarterback.

Luckily for Cincy, Zac Taylor seems clearly aware of the problem. He knows the team has set a better standard for themselves and that their rough start does not define them. However, unless the Bengals turn things around in a hurry, Taylor and Cincinnati could be in for a long season.