Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was forced to abruptly exit Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to an unknown injury.

Higgins sparked major concerns around NFL circles after he ran to the locker room in the third quarter of the contest. No details on his injury were immediately revealed, which only raised more fears among fans about his condition.

Luckily for the Bengals, the issue doesn't seem to be serious enough to keep the wide receiver out of the game. Higgins was able to return just in time for the start of the fourth quarter, per Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network.

It would have been a huge blow to the Bengals had Tee Higgins been injured significantly. While he wasn't having the best night against the Rams–failing to score through three quarters and tallying less than 30 receiving yards–he remains a capable weapon that could threaten the LA when given the chance.

Cincinnati was only ahead by seven points entering the fourth quarter at 16-9, and so it was too close for comfort for the Bengals.

Here's to hoping that whatever injury Higgins sustained in that scary third-quarter moment won't be a long-term issue. At 0-2 entering the Monday Night Football game, the Bengals cannot afford to have key absences moving forward if they want to get back on the right track.

After the Rams, the Bengals face the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals next, both of whom are also struggling to steer their respective ships in the right direction.