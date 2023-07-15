The Cincinnati Bengals are heading into the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, fueled by their deep roster and off-season moves. As the NFL training camp draws near, the Bengals find themselves faced with critical decisions regarding their roster composition. These decisions will play a significant role in shaping the team's future and determining their chances of continued success.

Training Camp Priorities

The Bengals have several priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp. They need to fill a couple of holes on their roster, prepare for the upcoming season, get their rookies into the groove, and possibly package some players in trades. They will kick off their training camp on July 26th and hold 10 open practices. The Bengals will practice inside Paycor Stadium on July 29 as part of the NFL's Back Together Weekend, presented locally by Swift. The Bengals are bringing back most of the roster that reached a second consecutive AFC title game in 2022, but they still have some key positions to fill out. They will need to find players who can step up and fill these positions during training camp. The Bengals will also be looking to see which players might be expendable and be part of prospective trade proposals.

Now let's look at the possible trade candidates on the Bengals' roster entering training camp.

1. Drew Sample

Drew Sample is a tight end who was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has been credited by Cincinnati's coaches as one of the top blocking TEs in the NFL. However, the Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr. in the offseason. He is expected to be the starting tight end. This means that Sample will be battling Devin Asiasi for the backup tight end position. While Sample is a valuable player, the Bengals may be willing to trade him if they receive an offer that improves their roster in a more meaningful way. Take note that Sample missed the last five games of the 2019 season due to an ankle injury. He returned in 2020 and played in all 16 games, catching 40 passes for 349 yards and one touchdown. He also played all games in 2021, but he saw action in just two contests in 2022. His current health status could also make him a very viable trade candidate for Cincy.

2. La'el Collins

Offensive lineman La'el Collins has been the subject of some trade rumors before. Keep in mind that the Bengals are an elite NFL team. Right now, though, they face tough decisions due to financial constraints. They need to pay Joe Burrow a record-breaking contract while maintaining a strong on-field performance. The Bengals also invested in La'el Collins, but his knee injury raises concerns. Collins is a tough guy who can contribute. That said, he cannot contribute much if he's not on the field. Sadly, the Bengals must find a replacement for a right tackle like Collins. They can leverage some of his potential trade value moving forward. Take note that the priority for this offensive line is to keep Burrow protected. To do that, they need healthy guys on the field.

Joe Mixon is a running back who has been with the Bengals since 2017. He has been a productive player for the Bengals, rushing for over 1,000 yards in three of his six NFL seasons. However, he has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Recall that he played just six games in 2020 due to a foot injury. The Bengals used major assets to improve their offensive line two offseasons ago and did the same thing this offseason by acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. to play tackle. With a strong offensive line, the Bengals may be willing to trade Mixon if they receive an offer that improves their roster.

Joe Mixon with the Touchdown and the Coin Flip Celebration. Perfect. 😂pic.twitter.com/VatHIy3hvy — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) January 8, 2023

Mixon is entering the fourth year of his five-year contract with the Bengals and is set to make $9.4 million in 2023. He is a talented player who could be a very enticing trade piece. At his best, Mixon can provide valuable rushing efficiency to any team in need of a marquee running back.

Looking Ahead

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for the 2023 NFL season with high expectations after their run to the AFC Championship Game last year. They have a strong roster with continuity and growth, defensive improvements, depth, and a burning desire to reach the Super Bowl. That said, the Bengals will need to find ways to optimize their roster and fill some holes on their depth chart. With that in mind, Drew Sample, La’el Collins, and Joe Mixon are clearly three guys whose spots are not yet guaranteed. They may soon find themselves on the trading block.