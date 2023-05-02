Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The NFL Draft is always an exciting time for many fans around the league. The three-day event gives teams an opportunity to address their biggest roster concerns. For the Cincinnati Bengals, this draft is an opportunity to retool after several key players left in free agency this offseason.

The Bengals quietly had a solid draft in 2023, taking a total of eight players. Let’s meet the Bengals’ 2023 Draft Class and see what they can bring to the table in the NFL.

Round 1, Pick 28 – EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

The first pick of the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft saw them address one of their problems that went under the radar. With the 28th pick, Cincy selected Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy, one of the more physically impressive pass-rushes in the class.

Hailing from Georgia, Myles Murphy attended the same high school as another prolific edge rusher in Bradley Chubb. Murphy burst onto the scene during his freshman year in Clemson with 12 TFLs and four sacks. The next two years saw the Tigers’ edge rusher blossom as one of the best in the division, earning second and first-team All-ACC honors with his elite pass-rush and defense.

Murphy brings physicality and speed to a Bengals pass-rush that desperately needs more help. While Cincy’s defense was… fine last season, it left a lot to be desired. Murphy’s potential versatility and quickness gives them an option alongside Trey Hendrickson or Sam Hubbard to wreck havoc on opposing offenses.

Round 2, Pick 60 – CB DJ Turner II, Michigan

An Ohio team picking a Wolverine in the NFL draft? Say it ain’t so! Despite what hardcore Buckeyes/Bengals fans may feel about taking a Michigan player, DJ Turner II is the perfect option for Cincy.

Hailing from Suwanee, Georgia, DJ Turner II was the top cornerback for the Michigan Wolverines last season. The first thing you’ll notice is his blazing speed: he had the fastest 40-time during the Combine with a 4.26. He’s not just a speed demon, though. Turner knows how to use his speed to his advantage, sticking to wide receivers like glue in man coverage. He also has great instincts when playing in zone defense.

The Bengals’ biggest position of need heading into the draft was at cornerback. They got one of the best ones with a late second-rounder.

Round 3, Pick 95 – S Jordan Battle, Alabama

The Bengals spent their first three draft picks giving Lou Anarumo more weapons to play with on defense. The first two rounds saw them take an EDGE and a cornerback. With their third pick in the draft, Cincy elected to use this opportunity to find a great replacement at safety in Alabama’s Jordan Battle.

Jordan Battle emerged as one of the leaders of an Alabama defense that very nearly made it to the College Football Playoff. His best traits are his defensive IQ and versatility. He’s able to destroy run and screen plays, as well as break up passing plays with his reads in coverage. With Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates leaving, the Bengals needed a versatile safety to play alongside Nick Scott and possibly Dax Hill.

Round 4, Pick 131 – WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

After addressing their defense in Rounds 1 to 3, the Bengals shifted their focus on offense. Cincy’s wide receiver room is one of the best in the league, but it’s also relatively top-heavy. Injuries to Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase last season highlighted the need for a deeper WR room.

Charlie Jones might not instantly make an impact for the Bengals, but he gives them a reliable option in case of injury or in unique sets. After a solid season in Iowa, Jones transferred to Purdue, where became one of the best receivers in the nation. He’s a savvy route-runner who can destroy zone setups with his shiftiness. He’s also had stints as a punt and kick returner (always a valuable asset for any team). He’s a second-team AP All-American for a reason.

Round 5, Pick 163 – RB Chase Brown, Illinois

The Bengals are expected to part ways with the controversial Joe Mixon this season. That, along with Samaje Perine bolting for Denver, leaves a gaping hole at RB for the team. The Bengals were expected to address this issue in the NFL Draft, and they did just that with Chase Brown.

Cincy got one of the most productive running backs in Chase Brown. In 2022, the Illinois rusher gained a total of 1,643 yards on the ground: a testament to his excellence. Brown brings to the Bengals a straight-line, pure speed running style that they’ve sorely lacked over the last two seasons. Brown will be expected to make an impact on the team… once he recovers from his injury.

Round 6, Pick 206 – WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

The Bengals double-dipped on wide receiver in the later portion of the draft, taking the ultra-athletic Andre Iosivas from Princeton. A big-bodied project receiver, Iosivas made waves in Princeton as a potential top receiver. He won’t be taking snaps immediately, but if he develops nicely, he could end up being an important piece in the Bengals’ puzzle.

Round 6, Pick 217 – P Brad Robbins, Michigan

Getting a punter is almost never a bad idea. Current punter Drue Chrisman had his struggles with keeping the ball in the air last season. It arguably cost them precious yards during the AFC Championship Game. Brad Robbins, in contrast, has one of the best hang times with the ball last season. His ability to pin the opponents deep into their own territory is valuable.

Round 7, Pick 246 – CB DJ Ivey, Miami

Did we ever say that the Bengals needed a cornerback? DJ Ivey is not a flashy pick, but his production in Miami and experience gives him a solid shot to crack the roster. Besides, you never know if you end up with an elite talent with your seventh-round pick.