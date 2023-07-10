The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have shared a great rivalry over the last few years, with Ja'Marr Chase sharing some back-and-forth chirping between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce this offseason. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke about the back-and-forth heading into the 2023 season.

“The best thing about that is it's all settled on the field,” Burrow said, via Kameron Hay of Complex. “So we'll see them in December.”

The Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium on New Year's Eve in 2023 .The two teams have matched up in the AFC Championship game for the last two years, with the Bengals winning in the 2021 season, and the Chiefs winning in the 2022 season. It will be interesting to see if the two AFC heavyweights will match up in the playoffs once again next season.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have two Super Bowl rings. Joe Burrow has proved to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since coming into the league, but he and Ja'Marr Chase are still looking to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl title.

Burrow soke about what it will take to get over the hump.

“Keep doing exactly what we're doing,” Burrow said, via Hay. “I think we've put a great plan together the last couple of years, now we just have to finish it off.”

The Bengals figure to be a contender for the Super Bowl once again. It will be interesting if Burrow, Chase and the rest of the team are able to get over the hump this season.