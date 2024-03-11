Just before the NFL free agency window opened on Monday, the San Francisco 49ers announced the release of their longest-tenured played. Defensive end Arik Armstead began his career with the Niners back in 2015, but with the two sides unable to reach an agreement on a restructured deal, San Francisco elected for the 30-year-old to become a free agent.
Though he has never earned Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, Armstead has been a steady presence along the San Francisco front for nearly a decade. The veteran defensive end played 12 games in 2023, finishing with 5.0 sacks, 27 tackles, and 13 QB hits.
Armstead signed a five-year extension in 2020 worth $85 million and was supposed to earn $17.1 million in base salary in 2024. But with cap space an issue for the Super Bowl runners-up (less than $1 million available), the team looked to convert some of Armstead's base salary into a bonus.
The defensive end carries a dead cap of $26.098 million and cap savings of $2.25 million, according to Spotrac. If San Francisco designates him as a post-June 1 cut, the franchise incurs dead caps of $10.551 million and $15.547 million in 2024 and 2025, respectively, while saving $17.8 million in cap space for 2024.
Now that he is a free agent, here are some of the top landing spots for Arik Armstead.
Houston Texans
The young pass-rushing duo of Will Anderson and Jonathan Greenard surprisingly combined for 19.5 sacks in 2023. But with number-three sacker Jonathan Rankins (6.0 sacks) entering free agency, the Texans need an inside pass-rusher to open things up on the outside for Anderson and Greenard.
The Texans have nearly $63 million in cap space this offseason, and the addition of a veteran defensive end like Arik Armstead would be a huge upgrade for this Houston defense.
Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a strong sophomore campaign, totaling 11.5 sacks, 33 QB hits, and his first Pro Bowl trip. But as the Lions' only real pass-rushing threat, opponents were often able to neutralize him through double-teams. A talented pass-rusher opposite of Hutchinson frees up the Michigan product and makes this defensive line much more dangerous.
While not an elite pass-rusher, Arik Armstead will help open things up for a Detroit pass rush that ranked 23rd in the NFL in sacks a year ago. He also brings the experienced, winning presence the Lions need to take that next step toward Super Bowl contention.
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins have numerous free agents on both sides of the ball and just suffered the loss of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Wilkins, who had nine sacks in 2o23, signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. This leaves Miami without one of its top defensive players moving forward.
Fortunately for the Dolphins, Arik Armstead is now available. Armstead is another high-level interior defensive lineman and would make an impact right away on a top defense like Miami's. Though the franchise would need to open up some cap space, Armstead might consider a cheaper deal for a Super Bowl-contending team like the Miami Dolphins.
Chicago Bears
With $62 million in cap space, Chicago has more money than it knows what to do with now. With Montez Sweat already locked in on a four-year, $98 million deal, the Bears would be wise to add another solid defensive lineman. With 97 starts and 33.5 sacks over nine years, it would be tough to pass up a wily veteran like Arik Armstead.